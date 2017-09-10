79 floods victims evacuated in Nibong Tebal

Vehicles seen trapped in a flash flood due to heavy rain earlier at Jalan Sungai Jawi in Nibong Tebal September 9, 2017. — Bernama picNIBONG TEBAL, Sept 10 — Seventy-nine people from several villages in Nibong Tebal were evacuated to a relief centre at the Jawi Multipurpose Hall since last night after their villages were hit by flood.

The evacuees, comprising 20 families, are from kampung Sungai Baung, Lima, Sethu, Titi Hitam, Pengkalan, Masjid Baru, Permatang Ara, Pulau, Taman Sungai Duri Permai and Taman Sungai Duri Indah.

A spokesperson at the Penang Social Welfare Department said the evacuees, including 25 children, were evacuated when flood water began entering their houses, some up to almost two metres.

However , a few of them began returning home after the flood water receeded, leaving 58 people, from 15 families, still at the relief centre as at noon today.

Meanwhile, Penang Fire and Rescue Department commander of operations, Ku Mohd Yazid Ku Abdullah said three boats were used to evacuate the affected residents from their flooded homes.

Several road links were also cut-off following heavy rain yesterday, but some of the road were now open as the water had receeded, he said.

In SEREMBAN, the district’s Civil Defence Force’s operations officer Lt (PA) Mohd Najib Abd Karim said that as at 1pm, 82 people from 29 families are still at shelters in Lenggeng, which was hit by flash floods yesterday.

The numbers were a slight increase from the 76 people from 26 famIlies who had to evacuate last night. — Bernama