70,000 expected at PM’s open house

File photo of people help themselves to food served during the Hari Raya open house hosted by Prime Minister Najib Razak at his official residence in Putrajaya June 25, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPEKAN, July 8 — Some 7,000 people from all walks of life are expected to attend the Prime Minister’s Aidilfitri open house 2017 at Taman Tasik Sultan Abu Bakar here, tomorrow.

Event publicity chairman Mohd Zaidin Mohamad said the open house, which is an annual tradition of the Prime Minister would be held for five hours from 10 am.

“Datuk Seri Najib Razak and wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor are expected to arrive at 10.30 am while the Sultan of Pahang Sultan Ahmad Shah and Regent of Pahang Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah are scheduled to arrive around noon.

“Also present will be Tengku Muda of Pahang Tengku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ahmad Shah,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Zaidin said this year, 100 catering operators will serve over 200 types of traditional food that is synonymous with Aidilfitri celebrations such as lemang, ketupat and rendang to visitors.

“Guests can also taste ‘gulai patin tempoyak’ cooked according to the recipe of each district and traditional food enjoyed by locals from around Pahang,” he said.

He added parking bays would be provided and requested that guests attending the open house to give their full cooperation to ensure the event runs smoothly and would not cause traffic congestion. — Bernama