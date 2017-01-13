7,000 property owners owe Kerian district council RM4m in assessment tax arrears

PARIT BUNTAR, Jan 13 — A total of 7,000 property owners in Kerian have yet to pay arrears on assessment tax amounting to RM4 million from 1988 up to last year.

Kerian District Council (MDK) president Abdul Khair Ahamad said commercial building owners topped the list with one case involving arrears of RM10,000 while some residential owners were still owing between RM6,000 and RM7,000 per unit.

“They are among 35,000 property owners in Kerian. The majority of those who have yet to pay the tax are the owners of properties in Bukit Merah Laketown and Beriah,” he told a press conference here today.

Abdul Khair said MDK had issued 55 warrants to impound over the past two years.

“We’re planning to issue 200 warrants to impound the properties of errant owners in April, including those who own commercial premises, to make them settle the arrears,” he added.

In addition, Abdul Khair said MDK also planned to auction any unoccupied property, be they residential or commercial premises, and properties whose arrears had not been settled, even after court orders were issued.

According to Abdul Khair, MDK had collected RM7.1 million in assessment tax last year. — Bernama