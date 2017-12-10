700 students join national abacus competition

Dhyaanesh Anbuselvan receiving a participation trophy for the 19th annual national level Mental Arithmetics Examination and Competition, from MCA Ipoh Barat Medical Section Head Dr Cheng Wei Yee. — Pix by Farhan NajibIPOH, Dec 10 — The use of the abacus is largely practiced in the Chinese community, but that did not stop an 11-year-old ethnic Indian from participating in the 19th annual national level Mental Arithmetics Examination and Competition.

Dhyaanesh Anbuselvan was among 700 students who came from several states to take part in the abacus competition, which was held at the Kinta Riverfront Hotel here today.

Dyannesh said his interest in using the abacus came from his parents when they first introduced the calculating tool to him when he was five-years-old. Dhyaanesh Anbuselvan, 11, (right second row) together with other participants at the 19th annual national level Mental Arithmetics Examination and Competition. Also present are MCA Ipoh Barat Medical Section Head Dr Cheng Wei Yee (left second row).

“The tool was introduced to me by parents and later on when I started schooling, my mathematics teacher Ms. Wong encourage me to use it in solving mathematics questions.

“I think abacus is an efficient tool to learn mathematics. You can easily solve mathematical questions,”he told Malay Mail.

Dyannesh also said using the abacus was one of the reasons why Mathematics has turned into his favourite subject.

He said applying the abacus for calculation will make learning fast, but it also depends on how often one practises with the tool.

Dyannesh said this was his fourth time participating in the competition, adding that in last year’s competition, he managed to get in the top 10 in the Year 4 category.

“This year I did not win the top prizes, but I will definitely try harder next year,” said Dyannesh, who is from SRJK (T) Chettiars Ipoh.

The competition was organised by the Malaysian Chinese Mental Arithmetics (MCMA) together with The Taipei Abacus and Mental Arithmetics Society.

MCMA president Chooi Yiew Kheong said that the participants for this year’s competition were students aged from five to 13.

“We have divided each age group into one category and each category will have top 10 placing,” he said.

Chooi said that the programme held today will help students to improve their calculation skills.

“When a student master[s] the abacus, the speed of his or her calculation will be faster. For example, they can solve a five minutes’ calculation in two minutes’ time,” he said.

Apart from calculation, Chooi also said the usage of abacus will also help students to improve their memory, concentration, imagination and ability of reasoning.