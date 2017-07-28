Gunmen kill 68-year-old man in drive-by shooting

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 28 ― A sexogenarian died after he was shot twice while driving in his Mercedes Benz car in Kampung Teluk Bayu, Kuala Besut last night.

The 68-year-old man, identified as Daud @ Wan Ahmad Bin Wan Awang, an owner of fishing boats, was driving home along with his friend in the car about 7.30pm after they went for a tea at Gerai Dataran Kuala Besut two hours earlier.

It was learnt that two men in a red Yamaha LC motorcycle suddenly approached the car upon reaching the T-junction at Jalan Kampung Teluk Bayu in Kuala Besut before the pillion rider pointed a pistol at the victim and fired twice.

It was also learnt that the suspects were wearing red helmets and had covered their faces with cloth.

Fearing for his safety, the victim's friend subsequently jumped out off the car leaving the vehicle to ram into a lamp post.

The victim was pronounced dead at the Kuala Besut Health Clinic. Initial checks on the body revealed that there were gunshot wounds on the right chest and shoulder.

His body was taken to the Besut Hospital for post mortem.

Besut district police chief Supt Mohd Zamri Mohd Rowi, when contacted, confirmed the incident and said that police were closing in on the suspects. ― Bernama