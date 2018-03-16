Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

66 foreigners nabbed for immigration offences in Sandakan

Friday March 16, 2018
08:06 AM GMT+8

SANDAKAN, March 16 — Police detained 66 out of 79 foreigners inspected in an operation, dubbed “Op Gasak Laut”, in two water villages at Kampung Tabangka 1 and 2 near here on Wednesday.

Sandakan district police chief ACP Azhar Mohd Hamin said the individuals were hauled up in the approximately six-hour operation from 8.30am for allegedly committing offences related to identification document under Section 6(1)(C) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963.

The integrated operation was aimed at preventing crimes and curbing the presence of illegal immigrants in the island area of the district, he said in a statement here yesterday.

Joining in the operation were district police personnel, the Eastern Sabah Security Command, Special Action Unit, Marine Operations Force, Immigration Department and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency. ­— Bernama

