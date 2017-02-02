Last updated Thursday, February 02, 2017 3:40 pm GMT+8

Malaysia

658 flood evacuees have yet to return home in Johor

Thursday February 2, 2017
02:28 PM GMT+8

JOHOR BARU, Feb 2 — The situation in the three flood-hit districts in Johor is showing signs of improving with 658 people still at the flood evacuation centres at noon, from 672 people at 8 am today.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said 16 evacuation centres were still opened in Segamat, Muar and Tangkak to accommodate the flood evacuees, who are from 179 families.

He said 658 of the evacuees (128 families) were at 13 evacuation centres in Segamat, 169 victims from 49 families at two centres in Muar and five people from two families at a centre in Tangkak.

Jalan Kampung Sungai Pinggan in Pontian is still cut-off due to a bridge collapse, he added. — Bernama

