Malaysia

651 flood victims at Kedah evacuation centres

Wednesday September 27, 2017
12:07 PM GMT+8

ALOR SETAR, Sept 26 — The number of flash flood victims in Kedah remains at 651 as of 8 am this morning.

The State Disaster Management Department secretariat in a statement said 192 families were being sheltered at six evacuation centres in Kota Setar, Kubang Pasu and Pendang.

In Kota Setar, the centres that have remained open are SK Seri Gunung (266 victims), Seberang Perak Social Welfare Department (six) , Dewan Wawasan Kampung Kelompang (31) and Kampung Tok Pauh (12).

One centre in Kubang Pasu district, that is, Sekolah Kebangsaan Kodiang Lama, Jitra is sheltering 56 victims and another in Pendang, at Dewan Rakan Sukan Tanah Merah, is sheltering 280 victims.

Two centres in Pokok Sena, at SK Bukit Hijau and Dewan Lubuk Keriang were closed yesterday evening.

Heavy rainfall last Wednesday had caused flash floods necessitating residents in the districts of  Kota Setar, Pendang, Pokok Sena, Kuala Muda and Kubang Pasu to move to the evacuation centres.

Nevertheless, the weather in Kedah has improved in the last four days, allowing more residents to return to their homes. — Bernama

