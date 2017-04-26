63rd PAS Muktamar a platform to formulate strategy for GE14

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang won uncontested at the recent party polls. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa ALOR SETAR, April 26 ― In view of the 14th general election speculated to be held this year, political parties, including PAS, will definitely turn their annual general assembly as the platform to formulate political strategies to face the democratic challenges.

Political analysts, be it pro-PAS or anti-PAS, will definitely follow every development at the 63rd PAS Muktamar (general assembly), which will begin on Thursday, to see how and what stand would the Islamic party take in matters relating to its survival and struggles in the political landscape.

Many quarters are waiting for the party's decision on whether to end its political collaboration with the Opposition parties, especially with the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), as PAS is no longer a member of Pakatan Harapan, which comprises DAP, PKR, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), which is PAS' very own splinter's party.

Or, whether PAS will forge a pact with PPBM, especially to win Kedah?

Another question that lingers is on PAS' proposal to form a third political bloc with Parti Ikatan Bangsa Malaysia (IKATAN), a multi-racial party led by former Cabinet minister Tan Sri Abdul Kadir Sheikh Fadzi.

Many have also speculated whether PAS' strategy of 'making up' with Umno in matters relating to the rights of the Malays and Islam, would benefit the party in terms of gaining support should it contest on its own ticket at the GE14.

Commenting on PAS-PKR political collaboration, Universiti Utara Malaysia's Institute for Malaysian Political Analysis (Mapan) director Dr Kamarul Zaman Yusoff said the decision to end the political collaboration with PKR will not come as a surprise as the matter had been raised by the delegations at PAS divisional meetings.

“What's interesting is if the Muktamar decides to end the political collaboration with PKR, what will happen to PAS in Selangor?” he asked.

In that context, Kamarul strongly believed that PAS will continue its political collaboration with PKR in Selangor as ending it will be a big loss to the party.

“It is also related to the people's mandate as several PAS assemblymen are still the state executive councillors. If PAS decides to end the collaboration with PKR in Selangor, the Selangor Palace and the people who voted for PAS in the last general election will probably not agree to it,”

The decision also seemed important for PAS in Kedah, as it has high hope to regain power in the Rice Bowl State at the GE14.

Will Kedah PAS collaborate with PPBM to win the state from Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN)?

Kamarul Zaman said, it is hardly the case as PAS leaders had rejected the idea of collaborating with PPBM after the (latter) party forged a cooperation with DAP for GE14.

“It seems impossible to happen in Kedah, but they say everything is possible in politics and the Muktamar will become the deciding factor,” he said.

The Muktamar will begin with the meetings of Dewan Ulama, Dewan Pemuda and Dewan Muslimat before the meeting of PAS Central on Saturday, which appeared free from any leadership issues as both PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and his deputy Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, won uncontested at the recent party polls.

Abdul Hadi, 69, has held the post of PAS president since 2002 in place of the late Datuk Dr Fadzil Noor, while Tuan Ibrahim , 56, has held the number two post since 2015.

Abdul Hadi's leadership legacy is strengthened when his son also won uncontested to helm the Dewan Pemuda PAS.

As such, all eyes will be on the contest for three vice-president posts between incumbent Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah, who is also Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar; Idris Ahmad who is Bukit Gantang MP; Datuk Iskandar Abdul Samad who is Selangor PAS Commissioner; and Nasruddin Hassan who is PAS Information chief.

Kamarul Zaman said the party election this year has been seen as giving priority to ulama leadership and maintaining status quo.

“The party has matured and its cleaning process has completed as many of its leaders who lost during the last party election had quit the party,” he said, referring to the formation of Amanah.

A total of 40 leaders were nominated to contest for 18 posts as the PAS Central Committee member. Approximately 1,200 delegates will cast their votes at the party poll. ― Bernama