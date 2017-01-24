6,345 people evacuated in Johor tonight as floods worsen

A total of 820 flood victims from Taman Aman and Taman Mawai were housed at Dewan Kota Kecil evacuation centres, Kota Tinggi, Johor, January 24, 2017. — Bernama picJOHOR BARU, Jan 24 — The situation in the flood-hit Johor worsened, with 6,345 victims from 1,885 families were evacuated to 57 relief centres statewide as at 10 pm today.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said the number of victims had risen to almost double from only 3,226 (865 families) as recorded at 7 pm.

He said 4,921 of the evacuees were housed at 40 relief centres in Segamat, 105 in three centres in Tangkak, 53 in two centres in Johor Baru, 998 in five centres in Kota Tinggi and 67 in three centres in Kluang.

A centre each was opened in Muar and Mersing to house 90 and 111 flood evacuees respectively.

Five roads in Segamat were also closed to traffic due to the floods, namely Jalan Jabi — Bukit Tempurung, Jalan Utama Felda Pemanis, Seksyen 2-Seksyen 6 Jalan Segamat-Kuantan (Tun Razak Expressway), Seksyen 4 Felda Medoi and Jalan Felda Kemelah.

Also affected were roads heading to Kg Orang Asli Sedohok Kahang, Kg Orang Asli Air Pasir/Kuala Sengka Kahang and Kg Orang Asli Berasau Kahang in Kluang, as well as Jalan Kg Pasir Salam, Sg Tiram in Johor Baru. — Bernama