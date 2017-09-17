60,000 at 2017 Malaysia Day celebration in Kota Kinabalu

Participants in Sabah tribal costumes waving the Malaysian flag before the start of Malaysia Day celebrations at the Likas Sports Complex, Kota Kinabalu September 16, 2017. — Bernama picKOTA KINABALU, Sept 17 — More than 60,000 multi-racial people attended the national-level 2017 Malaysia Day celebration at Likas Sport Complex, here last night.

The celebration began at 8 pm upon the arrival of Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and wife Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak and state ministers, as well as heads of federal and state agencies, were present.

During the celebration, Najib and Musa also signed the 2017 Malaysia Day Celebration Special Book before accompanying Juhar in cutting the Malaysia Day cake themed ‘Negaraku Sehati Sejiwa’.

The celebration continued with a special performance themed “Negara Sehati Sejiwa” which portrayed the success of Malaysia under the leadership of the prime minister through five segments namely: Shine Bright, Colours of Malaysia, One Voice (Satu Suara), Talent and Finale by 1,000 performers.

The performance featured the variety of singing and dancing arts, and the colourful of Malaysian cultures portraying the unity, consensus and harmony of multi-racial and religious communities in Malaysia. — Bernama