5th Cooler Lumpur Festival is back

Friday August 4, 2017
03:47 PM GMT+8

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — The Cooler Lumpur Festival,  South-east Asia’s first and only festival of ideas is returning with its fifth edition from Aug 17 to 20 to explore on how the future, imagined decades ago, has become a reality today.

The festival’s co-founder and executive creative director Hardesh Singh said the festival, themed ’Notes From The Future’, aimed to offer a new perspective to its audience by exploring the social, political, technological and cultural ideas of the present time.

“We need to evolve mentally and emotionally as a society so we can embrace what is to come,” he said in a statement here, today.

Hardesh said the event, to be held at its home ground Publika in Solaris Dutamas here has an impressive international speakers line up as well as local movers and shakers to share their insights in various workshops organised. 

Other than selected workshops, the festival is free of charge and open to participants of all ages, he added. — Bernama

