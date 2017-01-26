Last updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 11:00 am GMT+8

569 people still at flood evacuation centres in Perak

IPOH, Jan 26 — A total of 569 people from 176 families are still at eight flood evacuation centres in five districts in Perak as at 8 am today.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s infobanjir, the evacuation centres are in the districts of  Kinta, Larut Matang and Selama, Manjung, Hilir Perak and Perak Tengah.

Manjung recorded the highest number of flood victims at 383 people, with 180 of them at Dewan Inderawati, Beruas, and the remaining 203 people at Sekolah Rendah Agama Rakyat Padang Serai.

In the district of Larut Matang and Selama, there are 65 evacuees at two relief centres, comprising Dewan Orang Ramai Matang Merbau Sungai Tinggi (24 people) and Surau Padang Serai Dalam (41 people).

In Kinta, 76 people are at Dewan Sikh Settlement Tanjung Tualang, while in Hilir Perak, the 31 flood victims are at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pengkalan Ara.

In the Hilir Perak district, four people were accommodated at the evacuation centre at Surau Kampung Talang Belanja Kiri, Parit, and 10 others at Surau Nurul Jannah, Parit 6, Layang-Layang Kiri, Parit. — Bernama

