5,500 PR1MA housing units to be built in Perlis

Azlan said houses under the PR1MA project were among 10,000 houses of various categories promised by the government for the people. ― Picture via Facebook/Azlan Man ARAU, April 23 ― A total of 5,500 units of 1Malaysia People’s Housing (PR1MA) will be built under the 11th Malaysia Plan to meet the housing needs of the people in Perlis, Menteri besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said today.

He said the houses under the PR1MA project, as well as four others which had been approved by the state government, were among 10,000 houses of various categories promised by the government for the people.

The houses comprised affordable homes, medium and low cost houses, he added.

“Several new high cost housing projects in Kangar will be launched soon,” he told a media conference after the launch of the Phase Two of the Saujana Idaman housing project at Kubang Gajah here today.

He said the latest PR1MA project in Kuala Perlis, involving 1,100 units had started, while the ones in Jejawi, Kangar (870 units); Kubang Gajah (507 units) and Padang Siding (more than 2,000 units) would begin soon.

Azlan said the first PR1MA project in the state, at Padang Siding, involving 230 units at below RM300,000 per unit, received encouraging response and all the units had been sold.

On the Saujana Idaman project, Azlan said it involved four phases and carried out by Detik Ventures Sdn Bhd.

It involves construction of 1,330 units of houses, including 63 shop lots, and scheduled to be ready in three years, he said, adding that the first phase, comprising 448 houses, including 120 low cost houses costing between RM42,000 and RM68,000m was completed. ― Bernama