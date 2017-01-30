Last updated Monday, January 30, 2017 3:58 pm GMT+8

5,455 flood victims in Pahang at noon

KUANTAN, Jan 30 — The number of flood victims at evacuation centres in Pahang at noon dropped to 5,455 people (1,461 families), from 5,595 people (1,503 families) in the morning.

Pahang Malaysian Civil Defence Force director Zainal Yusoff said Temerloh still has the highest number of flood victims, involving 2,241 people from 561 families.

This is followed by Pekan (1,122 people from 294 families), Maran (948 people, 274 families), Bera (585 people, 135 families), Jerantut (387 people, 152 families), Lipis (90 people, 24 families) and Rompin (82 people, 21 families).

Zainal told reporters that 82 evacuation centres were still in operation and they are in Temerloh (28), Maran (18), Pekan (17), Bera (14), Lipis (2), Rompin (2) and Jerantut (1). — Bernama

