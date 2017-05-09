52 charged with participating in illegal gatherings

The accused were seen making their way to court yesterday. — Picture by Azneal Ishak KLANG, May 9 — Fifty-two teens, aged between 15 and 18, were charged yesterday at the Klang magistrate’s court with participating in illegal gatherings at four locations last month.

Three of them pleaded guilty to the charge, under Section 143 of the Penal Code, while 49 others claimed trial when the charges were read before magistrate Nor Asma Ahmad.

Six of the accused were indicted on two charges of participating in illegal gatherings in as many locations during the hour-long closed-door proceedings.

Forty-two of the accused were secondary school students, one of them a college student, while nine others were school drop-outs. One of the accused failed to turn up in court.

V.T. Ashwin, 18, from Taman Sentosa, Klang, was tried as an adult and granted a RM1,000 bail.

The rest were tried as minors with bail between RM800 and RM1,000.

Six of them were charged with a second offence and were granted an additional RM800 bail.

Deputy public prosecutor Syed Farid Syed Ali prosecuted. The youths were said to had taken part in illegal gatherings captured on videos.

The charge, read individually to each of the accused, stated the video showed them partaking in a cake-cutting ceremony, using a cake bearing the numbers “24”.

The gatherings were said to have taken place on April 20 and 21, in front of SMK Sri Andalas, SMK Simpang Lima, SMK Raja Mahadi and SMK Kampung Jawa.

Eleven youths were charged for taking part in the gathering outside SMK Sri Andalas on April 20.

Eight of them were charged for taking part in the gathering outside SMK Raja Mahadi, 13 for those at SMK Simpang Lima, and an additional 21 people who were part of the gathering outside SMK Kampung Jawa, all on April 21.

Defence lawyers Gerard Lazarus, Dev Anand, Dinesh Muthal, and S.K. Pari represented 33 of the accused, while the rest were unrepresented.

The court set July 6 for mention and sentencing for the three who pleaded guilty.