51 schools in Kelantan to close tomorrow due to floods

Saturday January 21, 2017
08:20 PM GMT+8

51 schools in Kelantan will be closed tomorrow due to the floods. — Picture by Malay Mail Online reader51 schools in Kelantan will be closed tomorrow due to the floods. — Picture by Malay Mail Online readerKOTA BARU, Jan 21 ― A total of 51 schools in Kelantan will be closed tomorrow due to the floods which hit several districts in the state since yesterday.

The State Education Department, in a statement today, said they comprised 19  schools in the Pasir Mas district, Kota Bharu district (14), Tumpat district (eight), Pasir Puteh district (seven) and three in the Bachok district.

The schools that will close in Pasir Mas are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Banggol Chicha, SK Sri Rantau Panjang 2, SK Kampung Baru, SK Pangkal Kala, SK Rantau Panjang, SK Sri Rantau Panjang 1, SK Bunut Susu, SK Kok Pauh, SK Meranti, SK Bukit Jarum, SK Bakong, SK Lubok Setol, SK Rahmat, SK Gual Tinggi, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SKJC) Khay Boon, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Rantau Panjang, SMK Bunut Susu, SMK Tiang Chandi and SMK Meranti.

 In Kota Baru, the schools are SK Seri Ketereh, SK Perol, SK Mulong 1, SK Tiong, SK Raja Abdullah, SK Padang Mokan, SK Buloh Poh, SK Keling, SK Ketereh, SK Kor, SK Gong Dermin, SK Bechah Keranji, SK Kampung Chengal and SMK Long Gafar.

In Tumpat, they are SK Simpangan, SK Kebakat, SK Seri Wakaf Bharu, SK Wakaf Bharu, SK Bendang Pak Yong, SK Telok Jering, SK Kampong Delima and Sekolah Agama Bantuan Kerajaan (SABK) Nurul Huda.

The schools in Pasir Puteh that will close tomorrow are SK Sungai Petai, SK Tasek Pauh, SK Kampung Tasek, SK Tualang Tinggi, SK Danan, SK Bukit Jawa 2 and SK Bukit Awang, while in Bachok, they are SMK Pak Badok, SK Pak Badol and SK Bakong.

According to the statement, the schools would be closed as they are either inundated or submerged in water, the roads leading to the school are not passable and threaten the safety of students and teachers or used as flood evacuation centres. ― Bernama

