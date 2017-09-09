51 people to receive ‘Tan Sri’ title in conjunction with Agong’s birthday

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohamad Fuzi Harun is among the three who are awarded the darjah kebesaran Panglima Mangku Negara. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaPUTRAJAYA, Sept 9 ― A total of 51 people were awarded the “Tan Sri” title in conjunction with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V’s birthday today.

Three of them were awarded the darjah kebesaran Panglima Mangku Negara (PMN). They are Court of Appeal President Tan Sri Zulkefli Ahmad Makinudin; Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) Chief Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor; and Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

Forty-eight others were conferred the darjah kebesaran Panglima Setia Mahkota (PSM) , which also carries the “Tan Sri” title.

They are Director-General of the Implementation and Coordination Unit (ICU) Datuk Seri Ahmad Zaki Ansore Mohd Yusof; Federal Court Judge Datuk Wira Aziah Ali; Election Commission (EC) Chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Hashim Abdullah; and Public Service Director-General Datuk Seri Zainal Rahim Seman.

Also conferred the award are Former ICU Director-General Datuk Seri Dr Rahamat Bivi Yusoff; engku Temenggong of Kelantan Datuk Tengku Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz; and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad.

Secretary-General of the Communication and Multimedia Ministry Datuk Seri Sharifah Zarah Syed Ahmad; Keeper of the Rulers Seal Datuk Seri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad; and K&N Kenanga Holdings Berhad Board of Directors’ Chairman Datuk Tengku Noor Zakiah Tengku Ismail also received the award.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman is among the recipients of the award for the political organisation category, which also listed two Umno veterans, Datuk Seri Dr Siti Zaharah Sulaiman andDatuk Seri Dr Suleiman Mohamed.

Also receiving the award are Dewan Negara President Datuk Seri S. Vigneswaran; MIC Chairman Datuk Rajoo Dasari @ Govindasamy; and former MCA leader Datuk Tee Cheng York @ Tee How.

For the local government and statutory body category, the recipients are Bank Negara Governor Datuk Muhammad Ibrahim; Malaysian Rubber Board Chairman Datuk Seri Dr Muhammad Leo Michael Toyad Abdullah; Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Chairman Datuk Seri Dr Halim Shafie; Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Noor Azlan Ghazali; and Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Mhd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz.

Two commanders in ATM were also conferred the PSM. award. They are Armed Forces Chief General Datuk Seri Zulkiple Kassim and Air Force Chief General Datuk Seri Affendi Buang.

Twenty individuals from private and voluntary organisations, as well as associations were also awarded the PSM. The are Albukhary Foundation Vice-Executive Chairman Datuk Seri Ismail Yusof; Safuan Group Berhad Executive Chairman Datuk Mat Shah Sapuan; Ahmad Zaki Resources Berhad Deputy Executive Chairman Datuk Seri Wan Zaki Wan Muda; and Binary University Sdn Bhd Executive Chairman Datuk Prof Joseph Adaikalam.

Also conferred the PSM are Press Metal Berhad Group Executive Chief Officer Datuk Koon Poh Keong; Globaltec Formation Berhad Chairman Datuk Seri Dr Goh Tian Chuan; Sunsuria Berhad Chairman Datuk Ter Leong Yap; ENRA Group Berhad Deputy Executive Chairman Datuk Kamaluddin Abdullah; Vice-President of the Association of Malaysian Malay Vehicle Importers and Traders Datuk Seri Abg Khalid Abg Marzuki; Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) President and Chief Executive Officer Datuk Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin; HSS Engineers Berhad Executive Director Datuk Seri S. Kunasingam; and Akisama Group Managing Director Datuk Chang Koon Wah.

Also in the list are Iswarabena Sdn Bhd Managing Director Datuk Seri S. Selvarajoo; Pelita Samudera Pertama (M) Sdn Bhd Managing Director Datuk D. Murugan; Mangkubumi Sdn Bhd Group Executive Chairman Datuk Seri Zainudin Karjan; Kossan Rubber Industries Berhad Managing Director Datuk Lim Kuang Sia; Ekovest Sdn Bhd Managing Director Datuk Seri Lim Keng Cheng; Only World Group Holdings Bhd managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Koh Cheng Keong; Ideal Property Development Sdn Bhd Managing Director Datuk Ooi Kee Liang; and Tanah Permai Sdn Bhd Executive Chairman Datuk Lim Pau Chang.

Other recipients are Big C Supercenter Public Company Limited Board of Directors Chairman Chareon Sirivadhanabhakdi; Western Digital (M) Sdn Bhd President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Miligan; Malaysia Earl International Development Sdn Bhd President Datuk Seri Dr Yuhao Aixinjueluo; XINYI Glass Holding LTD Chief Executive Officer Datuk Gerry Tung Ching Sai; and Xin Wang International Group Chief Executive Officer Datuk Chuang Chou-Wen. ― Bernama