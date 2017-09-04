Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

51 detained for running unlicensed public lottery in Johor

Monday September 4, 2017
07:10 AM GMT+8

‘Op Dadu Khas’ was conducted against individuals and syndicates for organising illegal public lottery gambling yesterday. — iStock.com pic via AFP‘Op Dadu Khas’ was conducted against individuals and syndicates for organising illegal public lottery gambling yesterday. — iStock.com pic via AFPJOHOR BARU, Sept 4 — Police detained 51 people believed to be involved in unlicensed public lottery betting activities in 51 raids under the ‘Dadu Khas’ operation throughout Johor yesterday.

State Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Azman Ayob said of these, 45 were men and six women, all aged between 16 and 48 years.

“The ‘Op Dadu Khas’ was conducted against individuals and syndicates for organising illegal public lottery gambling,” he said.

All those arrested admitted to receiving bets for unlicensed public lottery gambling,” he said in a statement last night. — Bernama

