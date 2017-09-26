50pc houses in Negri Sembilan must be affordable, MB says

PORT DICKSON, Sept 26 — To help the people own a house, the Negri Sembilan Government has made it compulsory for new housing units to consist of 50 per cent which are affordable, and the prices will be set by the state government.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the state government’s intervention policy had also raised the Bumiputera quota from 30 per cent to 50 per cent.

He was speaking to reporters after handing over the keys to owners of Type A Taman Sunggala Hartamas affordable houses and letters of ownership to the owners of Teluk Kemang III People’s Housing here yesterday.

On Type A affordable homes in Taman Sunggala Hartamas priced at RM75,000 per unit, he said only 102 people were eligible to own the house.

“This clearly shows that the demand for this affordable housing is huge. So, I will propose to the state exco meeting on Wednesday that the percentage of Type A housing be raised 20 per cent, and to reduce the percentage of the Type C housing which are priced at RM400,000 and below, to 15 per cent,” he said. — Bernama