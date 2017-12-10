5,000 people gather in support of Sultan of Selangor

Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar (centre) addressing the people who turn out to express their support for the Sultan of Selangor in Shah Alam, December 10, 2017. — Bernama picSHAH ALAM, Dec 10 — About 5,000 people from diverse racial and religious backgrounds gathered at the Dataran Mayang, Section 16, here to express their loyalty and to support the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

The ‘Daulat Tuanku’ gathering which began at 9.30 am was aimed at defending and expressing respect and loyalty to the Sultan of Selangor following a statement made by DAP member Datuk Zaid Ibrahim against him via Twitter recently.

It was also held to take Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to task for insulting the Bugis community and offending the Sultan and to urge for firm action to be taken against the two politicians.

Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar said the gathering organised by the state BN leadership urged the Selangor PKR goverment to ban Zaid and Dr Mahathir from speaking at any areas or premises in Selangor.

“Police also do not have to issue any permits to Zaid Ibrahim and Dr Mahathir allowing them to speak at any political gatherings and platform in Selangor,” he said when speaking at the gathering.

Also present were several Selangor BN and non governmental organisations leaders.

Noh, who is also advisor to the gathering, said he wanted Zaid and Dr Mahathir to openly apologise to the Sultan of Selangor and to be investigated under the Sedition Act.

He said the PKR-led government did nothing to defend the Sultan following the derogatory statement made by Dr Mahathir which allegedly insulted the Bugis community and incurred the wrath of the Sultan, especially ahead of his birthday celebration tomorrow. — Bernama