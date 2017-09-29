50 people in Melaka treated in hospital after poisonous gas leak

32 people were sent to Melaka Hospital following a gas leak in Kampung Tambak Paya, while the remaining 18 people to Jasin Hospital. ― Google screenshotMELAKA, Sept 29 ― Fifty people, including four firemen, have been sent for treatment to following a gas leak in Kampung Tambak Paya here until 5am today.

Melaka Disaster Management Committee Secretariat head Lt.Col (PA) Efffendy Ali, in a statement today, said 32 of them, including the firemen, were sent to Melaka Hospital, while the remaining 18 people to Jasin Hospital.

“Preliminary investigations found that the incident was caused by a leaked drum containing chlorine gas and polluted the air surrounding a one kilometre radius.

“The rescue team also found 10 drums at a farm at 6pm,” he said.

Effendy, who is Melaka Malaysian Civil Defence Force director, said a relief centre had been opened at 5pm yesterday to accommodate those who had been advised to vacate their homes.

“A total of 79 people from 25 families have been placed at the centre,” he said.

He said the Department of Environment and the Fire and Rescue department had declared the area safe at 4.30am today. ― Bernama