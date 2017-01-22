Last updated Sunday, January 22, 2017 1:15 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

49 spend night at Marudi flood relief centre in Miri

Sunday January 22, 2017
11:57 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Meet the guys behind Jackal X, Malaysia’s first action figure lineMeet the guys behind Jackal X, Malaysia’s first action figure line

Ramos to the rescue at Madrid as fans target RonaldoRamos to the rescue at Madrid as fans target Ronaldo

The Edit: Do four-year-olds really need private tuition?The Edit: Do four-year-olds really need private tuition?

White House slams media downplaying inauguration crowdsWhite House slams media downplaying inauguration crowds

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

MIRI, Jan 22 — A flood relief centre in Marudi district, Miri was opened last night to house 49 victims from Rumah Panjang Adam.

Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee Civil Defence Force Secretariat Major Ismail Mahedin said the victims from eight families are housed at the Marudi Civic Centre, which was opened since 11pm.

“The victims are waiting for the flood water to recede and the relief centre is expected to close today if the situation improves,” he said when contacted today.

Meanwhile a spokesman of the Marudi Fire and Rescue Station, when contacted by Bernama, said heavy rain in Marudi which started 5.30pm yesterday caused the water to rise, especially in low lying areas. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline