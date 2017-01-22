49 spend night at Marudi flood relief centre in Miri

MIRI, Jan 22 — A flood relief centre in Marudi district, Miri was opened last night to house 49 victims from Rumah Panjang Adam.

Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee Civil Defence Force Secretariat Major Ismail Mahedin said the victims from eight families are housed at the Marudi Civic Centre, which was opened since 11pm.

“The victims are waiting for the flood water to recede and the relief centre is expected to close today if the situation improves,” he said when contacted today.

Meanwhile a spokesman of the Marudi Fire and Rescue Station, when contacted by Bernama, said heavy rain in Marudi which started 5.30pm yesterday caused the water to rise, especially in low lying areas. — Bernama