4,770 people still at 14 evacuation centres in Kelantan

Saturday January 7, 2017
10:33 PM GMT+8

People wading through flood waters in Rantau Panjang, January 4, 2017. — Bernama picPeople wading through flood waters in Rantau Panjang, January 4, 2017. — Bernama picKOTA BARU, Jan 7 ― The floods in Kelantan are improving with victims at relief centres dropping to 4,770 people as of 9pm compared to 7,135 people this evening.

According to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) via its ‘Infobanjir’ application, 14 evacuation centres were still open, in Pasir Mas and Tumpat.

Most victims were at seven centres in Tumpat (2,857 people from 955 families) followed by Pasir Mas (1,913 people from 641 families) who were also placed at seven centres. All evacuation centres in Pasir Mas have been closed.

According to the state government website at http://ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my only the water level of Sungai Golok exceeded the danger level of nine metres, but showed a drop to 9.15 metres compared to 9.34 metres this afternoon.

The reading of the water level of Sungai Kelantan at the Guillemard Bridge in Tanah Merah showed a drop to 12.83 metres compared to 12.85 metres this evening, but it was still below the danger level (16 metres), while the water levels of other major rivers had turned to normal. ― Bernama

