46 schools ordered to remain shut nationwide due to floods

Students walk in flood water to get to their school in Kuantan January 2, 2018. — Bernama picKLANG, Jan 4 — The Education Ministry has instructed 46 schools in six states to remain closed due to the floods to ensure the safety of the students and school staff, said Deputy Education Minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan.

He said the decision to close the schools was made following discussions between the Ministry of Education and the National Security Council.

As of 2 pm today, he said, 21 schools remained closed in Pahang, 14 in Sabah, five in Terengganu, three in Sarawak, two in Johor and one in Kelantan, he said to reporters after attending a ‘Back to School’ programme officiated at by MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil Simpang Lima here.

Kamalanathan advised parents of students to obtain the latest information on the status of the schools from their management. — Bernama