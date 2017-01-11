46 federal projects using special allocation from DPM in Bagan Datuk

The four state government projects for Bagan Datuk will together cost RM97 million. — Bernama picBAGAN DATUK, Jan 11 — A total of 46 federal government projects costing RM61 million using a special allocation from the deputy prime minister are in various stages of implementation in Bagan Datuk district.

Bagan Datuk district officer Datuk Hamzah Hussin said 12 of the 46 projects under construction involves allocation of RM39.373 million and will provide convenience to local residents and boost economic development via tourism.

The 12 projects are Bagan Datuk Tourism Ferry Terminal (RM10 million), Bagan Datuk Small Town Waterfront (RM3 million), crematorium at Simpang Empat Hutan Melintang (RM1.83 million), kampung roads at Hutan Melintang International Port (RM2.8 million) and Masjid At-Taqwa at Parit 9, Sungai Sumun (RM3.013 million).

“Seven other projects are PDT Bagan Datuk (RM4.2 million), pier at Kampung Kota (RM750,000), basic amenities at Taman Negeri Pulau Sembilan (RM730,000) and the Indian Community Hall at Simpang Empat Hutan Melintang (RM1 million).

“This also include three multi-purpose halls with one each for Mukim Rungkup (RM5.05 million), Mukim Hutan Melintang (RM3.5 million) and Mukim Bagan Datuk.

“Some of the projects are under construction while others will start this year,” he told told Bernama today.

Hamzah said the 46 projects are among 61 projects worth RM1.33 billion for Bagan Datuk, Perak’s latest and 12th district.

The federal government has allocated RM1.17 billion under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP), involving 11 projects in various stages of implementation.

The projects are Bagan Datuk-Kampung Sejagop Bridge (RM350 million), MRSM Sains Mara Bagan Datuk (RM110 million), FT69 Simpang Empat-Bagan Datuk Road (RM106 million) and river and erosion control projects at Sungai Belukang (RM8.98 million).

The four state government projects costing RM97 million are Bagan Datuk Aministrative Complex, Bagan Datuk Water City, Perak Heavy Industrial Park and SM Tahfiz Darul Ridzuan.

“Perak Heavy Industrial Park and Bagan Datuk Water City will be developed by the Perak State Development Corporation (PKNP).

“Bagan Datuk Administrative Complex costing RM40 million is build by the Public Works Department (PWD) and the work is scheduled for completion in Nov 2018 while SM Tahfiz costing RM48 million will be completed in April 2019.”

There is also the two private sector projects costing RM66 million, Kompleks Masjid Tuminah Daerah Bagan Datuk costing RM38 million.

It will become the district mosque and can accommodate some 5,000 worshipers. The other project is a resort costing RM28 million near SM Sains Bagan Datuk. — Bernama