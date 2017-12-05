454 applications approved for 1Malaysia Maintenance Fund, deputy minister says

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — The Ministry of Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government has approved 454 applications for the 1Malaysia Maintenance Fund (TP1M) programme.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique said these applications involved 324 low-cost and 130 low medium-cost housing projects with a total cost of RM327 million.

“Since 2014, the ministry has received 690 applications under the TP1M programme to carry out repair and maintenance works for low-cost strata houses and medium cost private houses,” she said in reply to a question from Senator Datuk Yoo Wei How during the question-and-answer session at the Dewan Negara here today.

Halimah said TP1M has benefited 600,000 residents involving 150,000 units of low-cost and medium-cost houses nationwide, — Bernama