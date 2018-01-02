445 evacuated to flood shelters in Pahang

KUANTAN, Jan 2 — The number of flood victims in Pahang rose to 445 this morning after Rompin became the latest district to be affected by the floods.

Pahang Civil Defence Force director Col (PA) Zainal Yusof said 349 people from 95 families were evacuated to five relief centres in Rompin.

The Telok Gading community hall in Tanjung Gemok housed 15 people from five families; the Kampung Setajam flood relief centre, 148 people from 38 families; the Kampung Pianggu community hall, 42 people from 14 families; Sekolah Menengah Pontian Jaya, 94 people from 26 families and the Sepayang community hall, 50 people from 12 families, he said.

The number of evacuees in the Kuantan district, meanwhile, rose to 96 people from 35 families, up from the 34 people from 14 families last night.

Zainal said two more relief centres had been opened, one at the Kampung Paya Bungor community hall (housing seven people from two families) and the other at the Kampung Kurnia Drainage and Irrigation Department hall (housing 12 people from four families).

The other two centres, at the Sri Damai community hall and Pandan 2 community hall, housed 36 people from 16 families and 41 people from 13 families, respectively. — Bernama