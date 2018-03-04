44 schools with less than 10 students to be relocated

Deputy Education Minister P. Kamalanathan said 22 of the schools were Tamil vernacular schools. — Picture by Zuraneeza ZulkifliSHAH ALAM, March 4 — The government has identified 44 schools nationwide, with less than 10 students each, for relocation to high population areas.

Education Deputy Minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan said the move would be carried out in stages, in light of certain challenges faced by the government, particularly securing the sites, and construction costs.

“Twenty-two of the schools are Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT), while the rest are SJK Cina and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK),” he told reporters after attending the opening of a new building and ground-breaking for the community hall for SJKT Sungai Renggam here today.

The ceremony was officiated by MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S.Subramaniam.

Meanwhile, Dr Subramaniam who is also Health Minister said the government had already relocated certain Tamil schools with less than 10 pupils in Johor and Perak to newly built schools in areas with high population density.

On the proposed community hall for SJKT Sungai Renggam, he said the government had approved RM1 million for its construction.

He said the government had also been allocated RM400,000 to build two preschool classrooms for the school, in line with the government’s objective to provide early education to Indian children before the latter enter Primary One. — Bernama