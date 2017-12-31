44 officials involve in Terengganu reshuffle due to mandatory retirement, says MB

KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 31 — Fourty-four officials from various government departments and agencies in Terengganu are involved in a reshuffle, with most of them being promoted, effective tomorrow, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman.

He said the reshuffle followed the mandatory retirement of three senior state officials, namely State Land and Minerals Department director Datuk Mohd Akil Mat, Kuala Terengganu district officer/land administrator Datuk Mohd Yasim Awang and Kuala Terengganu Mayor Mohd Zulkifli Abu Bakar, effective today.

“We are hoping that the changes will strengthen the state government’s administration in line with the New Terengganu Transformation initiative,” he told reporters after the handing-over of duties ceremony involving the senior state officials and the swearing-in of local authority members at Wisma Darul Iman here.

Among those involved in the reshuffle are Terengganu Religious Affairs Department Commissioner Datuk Wan Mohd Wan Ibrahim who will take over the post of State Land and Minerals Department director, while Wan Mohd will be replaced by Besut district officer/land administrator Wan Ismail Sahaimi Wan Omar.

Terengganu State Economic Development Corporation general manager Samiun Salleh has been appointed as the new Kuala Terengganu Mayor, while Hulu Terengganu district officer/land administrator Azmi Razik will be replacing Mohd Yasim in Kuala Terengganu.

Marang district officer/land administrator Zainal Abidin Mohamed is transferred for the same position in Hulu Terengganu, while Dungun Municipal Council president, Shahidan Embok is the new Besut district officer/land administrator.

Others on the transfer list are Setiu District Council president, Mat Azmi Arshad who will become the new Marang district officer/land administrator; Hulu Terengganu District Council president, Osman A. Bakar (Dungun Municipal Council president); State Land and Minerals Department deputy director, Wan Mohd Anuar Wan Endut (Hulu Terengganu District Council president).

Meanwhile, Marang District Council president, Rozali Salleh is now Terengganu Entrepreneur Development Foundation chief executive officer, while Kuala Terengganu City Council (MBKT) secretary, Zulkafeli Omar is transferred to Setiu District Council as the new president.

In the meantime, Kemaman Municipal Council secretary, Anuar Awang will take over as Marang District Council president and State Secretary’s Office chief internal auditor, Wan Mohd Zaki Wan Abdullah is now MBKT secretary.

Also affected by the reshuffle are Hulu Terengganu Land Administrator principal assistant, Ariffin Abdullah who will take over the same post in Kuala Nerus; and Dungun Municipal Council secretary, Mohamad A. Rahman @ Othman who is now State Land and Minerals deputy director. — Bernama