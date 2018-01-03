426 at flood relief centres in Johor this morning

People wading through flood water in Mersing. — Picture via Facebook/Kami Anak Jati Kluang, JohorJOHOR BARU, Jan 3 — A total of 426 people from 113 families in the flood-hit Mersing and Kota Tinggi districts had been moved to nine relief centres as of 8 am today.

Johor Health, Environment, Education and Information Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said the affected areas in Mersing were Taman Nakhoda, Air Papan, Kampung Tanjung Genting, Kampung Tenglu Besar, Kampung Kelantan, Kampung Air Tawar, Kampung Pengkalan, Kampung Air Merah and Kampung Jemari, while the two areas in Kota Tinggi were Kampung Bukit Raja and Kampung Sungai Buntu.

“Seven relief centres have been opened in Mersing, housing 393 people from 105 families, namely the Taman Nakhoda community hall, SK Air Papan, SK Tenglu, Kampung Benaung multipurpose hall, Endau Area Farmers Organisation, Sekolah Agama Pengkalan Batu and the Kampung Air Merah community hall,” he said in a statement.

Ayub said the two relief centres opened in Kota Tinggi, namely SK Telok Ramunia and the Sungai Buntu surau, housed 33 people from eight families.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department issued a severe weather warning for the Mersing district earlier today, saying heavy rain and strong winds were expected to occur. It also issued a weather alert for the districts of Kota Tinggi, Segamat and Kluang. — Bernama