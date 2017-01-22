420 seek shelter in flood relief centres in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 22 — The number of flood victims in three relief centres in three districts in Sabah rose to 420 from 100 families as at 9.30am compared to 331 last night.

Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat head Col Mulliadi Al-Hamdi Ladin said 346 victims from 82 families are housed at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Taritipan hall in Kota Marudu district.

Another 39 people from 11 families are at the Kampung Binsulung Hall in Paitan sub district and 35 people from 11 families at SK Salimpodon Hall in Pitas district.

Mulliadi Al-Hamdi, who is also Sabah Civil Defence director Sabah, said the water level of Sungai Bongon and Sungai Bandau in Kota Marudu, about 131km from here remained at the danger level of 7.42 metres and 6.90 metres.

The water level at Sungai Kebatasan and Sungai Bengkoka in Pitas, about 180km from here, is also at a danger level of 6.45 metres and 4.23 metres. — Bernama