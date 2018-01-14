42 years on, Najib says still saddened by father’s death

Datuk Seri Najib Razak attends a special commemorative seminar for his father Tun Abdul Razak Hussein at the Royale Chulan Hotel, Kuala Lumpur January 14, 2015. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has expressed his sadness on the loss of his father, the late Tun Abdul Razak Hussein on this day 42 years ago.

“In sadness, I feel a sense of pride that my father passed away while serving the nation. For me, there is no greater sacrifice than that. Al Fatihah,” the Prime Minister said in his latest status on his Facebook and Twitter account.

Tun Razak, who is known as Malaysia’s “Father of Development” died on Jan 14, due to leukemia at aged 53.

Razak took over the post of prime minister from the late Tunku Abdul Rahman on Sept 22, 1970.

Among the development measures implemented by Tun Abdul Razak was introducing the New Economic Policy that emphasised on a two-pronged strategy to eradicate poverty and restructure society in order to create harmony and unity. — Bernama