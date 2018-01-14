Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Overcast

Malaysia

42 years on, Najib says still saddened by father’s death

Sunday January 14, 2018
07:30 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Plane skids of runway on Black Sea coast, no passengers hurtPlane skids of runway on Black Sea coast, no passengers hurt

CEO: Lactalis formula salmonella scandal affected 83 countriesCEO: Lactalis formula salmonella scandal affected 83 countries

New airports framework to shorten wait for luggage, improve servicesNew airports framework to shorten wait for luggage, improve services

The Edit: Play it again, Miguel — ‘Coco’ guitars all the rage in MexicoThe Edit: Play it again, Miguel — ‘Coco’ guitars all the rage in Mexico

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Datuk Seri Najib Razak attends a special commemorative seminar for his father Tun Abdul Razak Hussein at the Royale Chulan Hotel, Kuala Lumpur January 14, 2015. — Picture by Saw Siow FengDatuk Seri Najib Razak attends a special commemorative seminar for his father Tun Abdul Razak Hussein at the Royale Chulan Hotel, Kuala Lumpur January 14, 2015. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has expressed his sadness on the loss of his father, the late Tun Abdul Razak Hussein on this day 42 years ago.

“In sadness, I feel a sense of pride that my father passed away while serving the nation. For me, there is no greater sacrifice than that. Al Fatihah,” the Prime Minister said in his latest status on his Facebook and Twitter account.

Tun Razak, who is known as Malaysia’s “Father of Development” died on Jan 14, due to leukemia at aged 53.

Razak took over the post of prime minister from the late Tunku Abdul Rahman on Sept 22, 1970.

Among the development measures implemented by Tun Abdul Razak was introducing the New Economic Policy that emphasised on a two-pronged strategy to eradicate poverty and restructure society in order to create harmony and unity. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline