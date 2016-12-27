42-year-old classic motorbike helps Hishamuddin tour 12 states

Perak menteri besar’s political secretary Datuk Ahmad Shalimin Ahmad Shaffie (right) flags off Merdeka Solo Tour motorcyclist, Hishamuddin Md Rashid, in Ipoh, December 15, 2016. — Bernama picALOR STAR, Dec 27 — Merdeka Solo Tour motorcyclist, Hishamuddin Md Rashid, 45, proves that his classic motorcycle can withstand a gruelling trip across 12 states in conjunction with Visit Perak Year 2017.

The Public Works Department staff in Taiping, Perak said the 1974 Honda S90 motorcycle was durable and did not suffer any major damage in the 12 days of the tour. He had bought the motorcycle, which resembled scrap metal, for RM200.

“I spent RM16,000 to repair and modify the motorcycle. Thankfully, I only had to change the chain due to the hot weather (during the tour),” he told reporters, here, today.

The Taiping-born started the tour on Dec 15 in Ipoh before riding to Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Negri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan and arrived in Kedah yesterday, before continuing his journey to Perlis today and, tomorrow, Penang.

According to Hishamuddin, he had so far received offers as high as RM30,000 for the motorcycle but was adamant about not parting with it for sentimental reason.

“The 42-year-old motorcycle has won more than 40 awards at classic motorcycle competitions from 2000 to 2016,” he said.

Hishamuddin will complete his tour on Dec 31 at the Ipoh City Square in Perak to coincide with the launching of Visit Perak Year 2017. — Bernama