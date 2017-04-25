402 ‘hotspot’ schools identified for disciplinary cases, says Education D-G

Malaysian schoolgirls take shelter under umbrellas as they return from school at the Kampung Baru neighbourhood of Kuala Lumpur on March 23, 2015. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — As many as 402 primary and secondary schools throughout the country have been identified as ‘hotspot’ schools for misdemeanour and disciplinary cases among students, said Education Director-General Tan Sri Dr Khair Mohamad Yusof.

He said based on information in the ministry’s Students Discipline System (SSDM), the schools recorded a high number of misdemeanour and disciplinary problems among students.

He added that the location of schools in crime-risk areas was also a factor which put the schools in the ‘hotspot’ category.

“The number of schools in the hotspot category is under control and the school authorities can control their students and schools because all student misdemeanours are recorded in the SSDM.

“Overall, the number of students involved in disciplinary cases and considered hardcore are only about 10 to 15 for each school. They will be referred to the counselling and discipline for the process of intervention and rehabilitation,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

It is understood that Selangor recorded the highest number of ‘hotspot’ schools (76) followed by Johor (63), Negeri Sembilan (40), Pahang (37) and Penang (37).

Dr Khair said the seriousness of the schools in recording the students’ misdemeanours also enabled the ministry to help the schools resolve the problem by including them in its national-level programmes.

He said through the National Blue Ocean Strategy, the ministry with the cooperation of the Malaysian Armed Forces and Royal Malaysian Police, had introduced the Youths with Vision Programme in 2013.

He said the programme provided focused on helping students with discipline problems.

“At the same time, the ministry also worked with non-governmental bodies such as the Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF), the National Anti-Drugs Agency, and the National Union of the Teaching Profession to solve the problem of discipline in selected schools,” he said.

He also encouraged parents to be involved in school programmes through the parents-teachers association as well as provide guidance to their children at home. — Bernama