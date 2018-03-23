40 tahfiz schools in Pahang not registerd with JAIP, says director

KUANTAN, March 23 ― Forty out of 89 tahfiz schools in Pahang have been found not registered with the Pahang Islamic Religious Department (JAIP).

JAIP director Datuk Mohammad Noor said land title problem was one of the factors that was causing the failure of the registration.

“We urged the management of the schools to solve the problems to facilitate the registration process. If they failed to register they will not get financial aid including from Jakim (Department of Islamic Development Malaysia) because it would only be given to registered schools,” he told reporters at the “Ziarah Mahabbah” programme at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital here today. ― Bernama