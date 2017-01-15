40 illegal immigrants rescued in boat capsize

JOHOR BARU, Jan 15 — Forty illegal immigrants, believed to be returning to their countries of origin were rescued by the marine police when the boat they were in, capsized in the waters off Punggai, Sungai Rengit near Kota Tinggi yesterday.

They comprised 37 Indonesians and three Bangladeshis, aged between 20 and 50.

Region 2 Marine Police Commander ACP Paul Khiu Khon Chiang said in the 9.30pm incident, the boat capsized during an attempt to resist arrest by the marine police.

“When the patrol boat tried to approach the vessel, it speed away before the boat was tipped over by a huge wave, causing all passengers to be thrown overboard.

“Three of them sustained injuries before all were rescued by the marine police,” he said in a statement here today.

The injured were sent to the Sultan Ismail Hospital and Kota Tinggi Hospital while the rest were taken to the Pengerang police station to facilitate investigations. — Bernama