38 Vietnamese held for illegally fishing in Malaysian waters, and offering bribes

Two Vietnamese trawlers apprehended in Sabah’s waters for licensing issues, are also being investigated for offering bribes. ― Picture courtesy of Malaysian Maritime Enforcement AgencyKOTA KINABALU, Aug 3 ― The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has seized two Vietnamese trawlers and its 38 crew onboard for fishing in Malaysian waters off Sabah’s coast with a dubious licence.

Its Kota Kinabalu director First Admiral Adam Aziz said that the two boats were apprehended Tuesday morning at about 8.40am during a routine operation eight nautical miles from Pulau Mengalum, some 55km north west from here.

“The KM Banggi noticed the two trawlers ― SBF 30 and SBF 31 ― and upon inspection, found some suspicious elements in both their license, and rounded up all 38 of the Vietnamese crew members, aged between 18 and 46 years old,” he said.

The licence is believed to be either invalid, or forged.

“During the inspection, the crew had even offered a bribe of RM3,400 to the inspecting officers to let off their boat,” he said in a statement here.

Upon closer inspection, authorities also found 1800kg of fish, 195.5kg of clams and 110kg of clam shells plus other protected marine wildlife. Equipment for illegal fishing methods were also found onboard the boat.

The two boats were brought to the MMEA jetty in Sepanggar Bay while investigations Are ongoing for contravening licensing conditions under the Fisheries Act and for offering bribes under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission 2009 Act.

Malaysian fishermen have been increasingly incensed by the encroachment of foreign fishing trawlers, particularly from Vietnam, into Malaysian waters.

Locals also blame the foreign fisherman for loss of income by as much as 50 per cent, destructive and illegal fishing methods as well as the hike in retail prices of seafood.

It is estimated that there are some 30 to 40 licensed Vietnamese fishing trawlers and about 20 to 30 illegal or dubious trawlers in Sabah’s marine rich waters.

The fishing associations and the Opposition have been calling for the federal government to stop issuing licenses to foreign fishing companies as well as increase enforcement to curb the problem.