3,774 evacuated as floods worsen in Kelantan

Zainuddin said 40 relief centres had been opened in the six districts to house the evacuees. ― Bernama picKOTA BHARU, Jan 3 — The floods took a turn for the worse overnight

in Kelantan, sending 3,774 people from 1,314 families to relief centres as at 8am, up from the 1,568 people from 434 families as at 9pm yesterday.

Kelantan Civil Defence Force director Zainuddin Hussin said today there was a drastic increase in the number of evacuees in the Pasir Mas district, to 2,322 people from 936 families compared to 241 people from 85 families last night.

Kuala Krai had 371 evacuees from 99 families, Jeli 200 evacuees (47 families), Tanah Merah 533 (144), Machang 321 (83) and Pasir Puteh 27 (five), he said when contacted.

He attributed the rise in the number of evacuees in Pasir Mas and Tanah Merah to the flow of river water downstream from the upper reaches as well as the rain, which was heavy at times.

Meanwhile, according to the state government portal http://ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my, the levels of three rivers were higher as at 8am.

Sungai Galas at Dabong, Kuala Krai, measured 34.20 metres, the alert level.

The danger level of the river is 38 metres. Sungai Lebir at Tualang, Gua Musang, measured 32.27 metres (danger level 35 metres).

The level of Sungai Kelantan at the Krai Steps, Kuala Krai, was 23.44 metres (danger level 25 metres) and at the Guillemard Bridge, Tanah Merah, 17.31 metres (danger level 16 metres).

Sungai Golok at Rantau Panjang had risen to 10.30 metres, past the danger level of nine metres. — Bernama