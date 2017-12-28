374 phone scam cases in Johor this year

Scammers are now impersonating police officers by using police communication lines, Mohd Khalil said. — TODAY file photoKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Some 374 phone scams believed to be linked to the 'Macau Scam’, were reported in Johor this year, leading to the arrest of 71 people.

Johor Police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd some 589 online shopping fraud cases were also recorded in the same period.

"I would like to advise the public especially women folks, to be more cautious and not to be deceived by these criminal tactics," he told reporters after a retirement ceremony a Johor Police contingent headquarters, here, today.

"Various forms of fraud are being committed to deceive victims among them impersonating as police officers by using police communication line and threatening with arrest warrants to frighten victims."

Mohd Khalil said the public should be aware of police procedures as they do not act that way when it involved a warrant of arrest.

"We will make the arrest (if there is an arrest warrant) and does not inform through a phone call. That is their game,” he added.

Some 102 retirees and soon-to-be retirees were feted at the event held to honour the hard work, contribution and sacrifices of police personnel. — Bernama