373 flood victims seek shelter in Mersing, Kota Tinggi relief centres

Drivers navigate a flooded street in Mersing January 1, 2018. — Bernama picJOHOR BARU, Jan 2 — Ninety-three families comprising 373 people from Mersing and Kota Tinggi were transferred to nine relief centres this morning following floods which hit the districts yesterday.

Johor Health, Environment, Education and Information Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said that as at 8am, the affected areas in Mersing were Taman Nakhoda, Air Papan, Kampung Tanjung Genting, Kampung Tenglu Besar, Kampung Kelantan, Kampung Air Tawar, Kampung Pengkalan, Kampung Air Merah and Kampung Jemari.

In Kota Tinggi, he said, the flood-hit areas were Kampung Bukit Raja and Kampung Sungai Buntu.

“We have opened seven relief centres in Mersing, at the Taman Nakhoda community hall, Sekolah Kebangsaan Air Papan, Sekolah Kebangsaan Tenglu, Kampung Benaung multipurpose hall, Endau Area Farmers Organisation Authority, Pengkalan Batu community hall and Kampung Air Merah community hall to shelter 339 people from 84 families,” he said in a statement.

Ayub said two relief centres were opened in Kota Tinggi, at Sekolah Kebangsaan Telok Ramunia and the Sungai Buntu surau, to house 34 people from nine families.

He said it was raining in Mersing as at 8am and, as such, the flood situation would continue to be monitored in the two districts by various agencies including the Civil Defence Force, the police, village development and security committees and the Drainage and Irrigation Department. — Bernama