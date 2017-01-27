360 people still at 11 evacuation centres in Kelantan

People wading through flood waters in Rantau Panjang. — Bernama picKOTA BARU, Jan 27 — The flood situation in Kelantan has not changed much with 360 people still at 11 evacuation centres as at 8am today from 343 people last night.

The flood victims are from the Kuala Krai, Gua Musang, Pasir Puteh and Tanah Merah districts.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s infobanjir application, 239 people (59 families) are at seven evacuation centres in Kuala Krai, Gua Musang (78 people from 19 families at two centres), 25 victims (five families) at a centre in Pasir Puteh and 18 people (four families) are at a centre in Tanah Merah.

Meanwhile, the portal ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my, stated that the water level in Sungai Kelantan at the Krai Steps in Kuala Krai had dropped to 25.30 metres, from 25.67 metres last night, but it is still above the danger level of 25 metres.

The water level in Sungai Golok, Rantau Panjang, increased slightly to 9.42 metres from 9.22 metres last night. The danger level is 9 metres. — Bernama