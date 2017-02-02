356 flood victims in Segamat, Muar still at relief centres tonight

JOHOR BARU, Feb 2 — The number of flood victims in Segamat and Muar declined to 356 people at 8pm compared with 373 victims at 6pm today.

Chairman of the Johor Health and Environmental Committee Datuk Ayub Rahmat said 13 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) were still operating in the two districts with 94 families being accommodated.

A total of 349 victims from 92 families were still staying at 12 PPS in Segamat while seven victims from two families were staying at one PPS in Muar at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Kepong, he said in a statement, here tonight.

He said the Kampung Sungai Pinggan road in Pontian was still inaccessible due to a collapsed bridge. — Bernama