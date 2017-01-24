3,344 flood victims at 24 evacuation centres Kelantan this morning

KOTA BARU, Jan 24 — The number of flood victims in Kelantan showed a slight increase as at 8am compared to 3,325, last night.

They are sheltered at 24 evacuation centres in Kota Bharu, Pasir Puteh, Pasir Mas and Kuala Krai.

The Social Welfare Department through its application, infobanjir, said 2,573 people from 712 families are staying at 10 centres in Pasir Puteh and 570 (202 families), in nine centres in Pasir Mas.

Another 157 people (54 families) are staying at three centres in Kota Bharu while 44 (10 families), at two centres in Kuala Krai.

According to state government portal, ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my, Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang is at 9.64 metres compared to 9.83m last night, exceeding the 9.00m danger level. — Bernama