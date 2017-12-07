314 foreigners detained at construction site in Setia Alam

SHAH ALAM, Dec 7 — The Selangor Immigration Department detained 314 foreigners at a ‘kongsi’ of a construction site in Setia Alam here early yesterday for several offences.

The foreigners comprised 277 Indonesians, including three children; Bangladeshis (24); Vietnamese (seven); and Myanmars (six). They are aged between one and 47.

The offences included not having valid travel documents, overstaying and misuse of passes, said department director, Omran Omar in a statement here today.

He said in the five-hour integrated operation dubbed ‘Ops Ikrar’ and beginning 12.30am, the immigration enforcement team screened 632 foreigners who stayed at three main blocks of ‘kongsi’.

The operation also involved the National Registration Department. — Bernama