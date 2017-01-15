3,000 people claim to have been cheated in Ponzi scheme scam

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — About 3,000 people who claimed to have fallen victim to a Ponzi scheme scam gathered at a hall in Sentul here today, to take the next course of action.

The scheme was allegedly run by a former television personality and her husband, and five other people.

Also present was former MIC treasurer-general Datuk R. Ramanan.

Speaking to reporters, Ramanan said the victims had decided to lodge a police report soon.

“Once the report is done, the next would be legal action against the alleged perpetrators. Six lawyers will guide and lead us on this matter,” he said.

Ramanan said to date, the total number of victims of the case stood at 17,000, adding that the scam involved money to the tune of more than US$100 million (RM446 million).

He said more people had come forward to claim they were cheated through the Ponzi scheme.

At a previous press conference on November 26, last year which was also attended by Ramanan, MIC treasurer-general Datuk Seri S. Vel Paari was reported as saying that about 300 people claimed to have fallen victim to the Ponzi scheme scam to the tune of RM2.2 million in losses.

He had also claimed the couple used the names of national leaders to influence and convince the victims to invest in the scheme.

On the same day, Kuala Lumpur Commercial CID chief, ACP Mohd Luthfi Ismail Abdullah confirmed receiving a report on the matter. — Bernama