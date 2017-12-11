300 days later, family still hopeful of Pastor Raymond Koh’s return for Xmas

A candlelight vigil for missing Pastor Raymond Koh is held outside the Selangor police headquarters in Shah Alam, March 5, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The family of missing pastor Raymond Koh is still hopeful that he will return home for Christmas, almost a year after his mysterious abduction in Petaling Jaya by a group of masked people.

In a statement issued late last night, the Kohs — Raymond’s wife Susanna, son Jonathan and daughter Ester and Elizabeth — also extended prayers of hope for those who also went missing around the same time under mysterious circumstances — Pastor Joshua Hilmi, his wife Ruth Sitepu and Muslim activist Amri Che Mat.

“Even as we begin the Advent season to celebrate and joyously remember our Lord’s birth, we also have prepared ourselves as a family, potentially to mark our first Christmas without Raymond.

“Our one and only wish this Christmas is for Raymond, our husband, father and friend, to return home to celebrate Jesus’ birth, together as a family,” the family said.

The also thanked the various parties which had extended help and prayers, and asked that the prayers also be extended to Amri, Joshua and Ruth, and their families.

“Raymond would want everyone to bring joy, love and hope to those who need it most. This Christmas, let us remember Raymond by striving to be comforters, even as we so badly need comfort,” the Kohs added.

The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) had last month concluded a series of public hearings on the disappearances of Koh, Joshua, Ruth and Amri.

The inquiry sought to determine whether the missing people are victims of “enforced disappearances” or “involuntary disappearances in breach or breaches of the criminal and/or civil law and/or applicable human rights laws”.

It was also to evaluate whether the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) took adequate steps to investigate the alleged breaches, and recommend measures or guidelines to ensure it will not happen again.

Koh was abducted in February last year, in broad daylight on a public road in Petaling Jaya, with his kidnapping captured by surveillance cameras.

The Christian pastor’s abduction came after the disappearances of Pastor Joshua Hilmy and his wife Ruth, and social activist Amri Che Mat.

A coalition of NGOs called Citizen Action Group on Enforced Disappearance has claimed that the disappearances of the four were abductions by state agents, an assertion mainly based on the lack of ransom demands. The Home Ministry has denied political interference in any of the four cases.