30 umrah pilgrims stranded in Madinah

Haj pilgrims returning from Saudi Arabia are greeted by family members and relatives who waited at the KLIA, September 29, 2015. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Thirty umrah pilgrims who have been stranded in Madinah, Saudi Arabia since Jan 2, have not been told of their return flight to Malaysia.

Ikatan Rakyat Insan Muslim Malaysia president Amir Amsaa Alla Pitchay said they received a complaint from a son of one of the pilgrims who bought packages from a local travel agency based in Setapak.

“They flew to Madinah on Dec 23 after paying RM3,500 for each umrah package and was scheduled to return home on Jan 2. They experienced flight delay three times before departing KL International Airport,” he told Bernama.

The victim’s son, Hasinar Zainuddin,34, lodged a police report at Petaling Jaya police station at 4pm today.

Amir Amsaa said the pilgrims were scared as there was no feeback from the travel agency operated by a woman known as Chan Bee.

The travel agency sold umrah package at a low price of RM3,500 claiming the rest will be borne by an individual who declined to be identified. — Bernama