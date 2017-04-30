30 PPBM members in Dungun quit party

DUNGUN, April 30 — Some 30 Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) members in Bandar Al Muktafi Billah Shah near Bukit Besi here, including Dungun PPBM Information Bureau Committee member Azmi Mohammad have declared quitting the party and rejoining Umno.

They made the decision after realising PPBM could not fight for the causes of the Malays as was done by Umno all this while.

They announced their decision to quit the party during the “Selamat Tinggal PPBM- Sirih Pulang ke Gagang, Umno Dulu, Kini dan Selamanya” programme here last night. Also present was Dungun Umno division head Datuk Din Adam.

Azmi said another 20 to 30 Dungun PPBM members are expected to quit the party in the near future.

Din hoped their action would convince the others that no other party except Umno was sincere in fighting for the Malay race and religion over the years. — Bernama