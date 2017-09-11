Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

28 nabbed in police war against illegal gambling in Miri

Monday September 11, 2017
12:36 PM GMT+8

MIRI, Sept 11 — The police have arrested 28 people in their ongoing war against what is seen to be the mushrooming of illegal gambling in this city, said Sarawak CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar MM Sree Shunmugam.

The 26 males and two females, aged between 16 and 60, among whom were four foreigners, were picked up in three raids conducted between Sept 4 and 10 in the city, he said in a statement today.

He also said that the police seized 22 desktop, laptop and tablet computers and RM2,509 in cash in the raids.

Dev Kumar said the weekly cyber gambling raids in Miri show that the operators of illegal gambling continued to indulge in the activity unabated.

He said the police were confident of wiping out illegal cyber gambling completely in due time.

Dev Kumar also said that 10 other police raids elsewhere in Sarawak during the same period resulted in the arrests of 10 people and seizure of RM4,524 in cash for operating illegal 4D lottery.

Mobile phones, portable printers, calculators, stationery and betting slips were also seized during these raids, he added. — Bernama

